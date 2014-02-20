By Frederic Beaudry

On March 11, 2011 a magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck Japan, generating a large tsunami which hit the eastern shore of the country. This tsunami led to massive loss of life and infrastructure destruction. But perhaps most lasting will be the damage it inflicted on the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, releasing large amounts of radioactive material in the air and into the Pacific Ocean.

Over the following months, concerns arose across the Pacific about large quantities of floating debris reaching the coasts of Canada and the United States. There are fears that a plume of radioactive particles is to follow. Worries ratcheted up when it was first reported that migratory tuna were being caught in southern California waters bearing radioactivity picked up off the coasts of Asia. Bluefin tunas caught through sport fishing (not for commercial resale) were tested and shown to contain radioactive cesium originating from the Fukushima disaster.

A study published in 2013 evaluated the risks these radioisotopes pose to humans who consume migratory Bluefin tuna containing cesium. The results are reassuring. The amount of radiation one would be exposed to is less than (or close to) the dose obtained from radioisotopes found naturally in food or from routine medical treatments and air travel. This gives consumer a green light of sorts, but it doesn't relieve them from the responsibility of making sustainable seafood choices.

Source

