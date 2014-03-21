By Frederic Beaudry

On March 19, 2014 the White House announced the creation of a climate change data center. Driven by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA, the new site will bring together data that had been scattered across several federal agencies. It should allow easier access to data for researchers, communities, and other stakeholders with an interest in adapting to climate change.

Meanwhile, as part of the series of articles about the IPCC's latest Assessment Report, here's a summary of the effects of climate change on sea level rise, and a synthesis of the effects of global warming on large scale phenomena like monsoons, tropical cyclones, and EL Niño.